ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $51.84 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $51.84 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07944267 USD and is up 11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,098,867.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

