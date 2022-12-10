Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $44.36 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $44.36 million and $3.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005770 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,650,900 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

