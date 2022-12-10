Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 29,550 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.77.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

