Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Arcosa has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

