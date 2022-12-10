Arcblock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $388,346.80 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $388,346.80 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05564722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.48 or 0.30211653 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.