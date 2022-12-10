Arcblock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $505,687.06 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $505,687.06 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

