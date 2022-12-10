ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

