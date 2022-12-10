ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ARC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.