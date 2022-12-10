Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $1.11 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025612 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

