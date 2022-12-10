Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 689,779 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises about 5.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.42% of Antero Resources worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 494.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

