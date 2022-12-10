Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

