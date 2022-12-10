American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.20 million-$154.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.47 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$5.94–$5.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APEI opened at $13.50 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.