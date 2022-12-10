AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 115,000 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Trading Down 5.5 %

AMERCO stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,864. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

