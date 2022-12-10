AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 115,000 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMERCO Trading Down 5.5 %
AMERCO stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,864. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.
AMERCO Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHALB)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.