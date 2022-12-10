Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

