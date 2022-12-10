Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

