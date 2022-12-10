Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

