Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 6.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Align Technology worth $163,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $188.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $683.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.



