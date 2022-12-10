Algorand Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $38.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,536,580 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,146,154 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

