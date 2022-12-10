Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $44.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025433 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,536,750 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,146,324 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

