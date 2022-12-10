Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.