Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

