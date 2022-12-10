Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 114 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,149,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 429,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,128,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

