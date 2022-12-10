Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $609.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $581.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.