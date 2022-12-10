Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

