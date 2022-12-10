Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.58.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
