Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in SAP by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SAP by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SAP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 481,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Trading Down 0.5 %

SAP opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.