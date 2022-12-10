Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

