adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.20

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and traded as high as $125.75. adidas shares last traded at $124.75, with a volume of 631 shares.
adidas Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.