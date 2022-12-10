Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,887 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
