31,599 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $348.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

