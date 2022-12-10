3,119 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

