25,000 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of CDNA opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

