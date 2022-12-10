199,878 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

