Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 56,274 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,274 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

