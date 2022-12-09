Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZION. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZION opened at $47.38 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

