ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.94 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. ZEON has a market cap of $120.94 million and $187,692.15 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00504406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.88 or 0.30149825 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.