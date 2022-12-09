ZClassic Price Tops $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $357,700.13 and $19.15 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.