Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $725.04 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $45.66 or 0.00266927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $725.04 million and $28.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,880,675 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

