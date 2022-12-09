Zcash Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $718.23 million and approximately $36.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.24 or 0.00262446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00084930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,874,694 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

