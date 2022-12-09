XSGD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004242 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,734,729 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

