XRUN Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $336.93 million and $1.18 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

