Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

