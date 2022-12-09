Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $35 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.66. 1,301,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,894,224. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

