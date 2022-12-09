Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Shares of HD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.96. 51,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,804. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

