World Fuel Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 2.5 %

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 199,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

