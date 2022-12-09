Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 58,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

