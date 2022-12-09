Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $35,711.66 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.