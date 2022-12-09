White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,374,940. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

