Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) traded down 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

