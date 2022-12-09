Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) traded down 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wetouch Technology (GLFW)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.