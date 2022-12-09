Western Standard LLC Sells 483 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 15,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,297,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. 277,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.