Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of WES stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 785,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
