Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 785,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

